Boxer Owens braced for professional debut

BOXER Rhys Owens says he’s “locked in” as he prepares to make his professional debut this weekend in Donegal, becoming the first pro boxer from Fermanagh to compete in over 50 years.

A large crowd is expected to travel to the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny on Saturday (October 16) when the Enniskillen man takes part in the ‘Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars’ night.

The 23-year-old is relishing the opportunity and he’s keen to make his mark in the ring in Donegal.

Advertisement

“You only get one debut, so I want to enjoy it, but not let it consume me. I want to get the job done,” Owens told the ‘Herald.

The Enniskillen man will be facing Romanian Stefan Nickoli in the ring in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Owens, who rose through the ranks fighting out of the Erne Boxing Club, says his full focus is on the task at hand and he won’t be taking the Romanian boxer for granted.

“I’m not overlooking the opponent. He’s [Stefan Nickoli] the same weight as me, he’s going to be wearing the same gloves and I’ll not be overlooking him,” explained Owens.

“I’m preparing for the best version of Stefan Nikoli that turns up and hopefully I do get the best version of him. I think the best version of him brings out the best version of me.”

The Enniskillen man has been in an intense training programme for the Donegal bout, with Sean Crowley from the Erne Boxing Club overseeing his action-packed schedule.

Owens has been balancing his training inside and outside of the ring and he feels he’s well prepared for his bout in Letterkenny.

Advertisement

“Sean [Crowley] has all the boxes ticked. I leave it all in his hands,” Owens said.

“Sean sorts the sparring, he tells me what conditioning to do, when I’m on the pads and it’s good to have him on board.

“I’ve been sparring all over the country and I spent time in Liverpool. I’ve upped my conditioning compared to before when I was amateur and I’m confident I’ll be on all cylinders on the night.”

Owens signed a professional contract with Conlan Sports and Sheer Sports Management, where he’s working closely with former boxers Jason Quigley and Jamie Conlon.

The ‘Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars’ night in Letterkenny is promoted by Quigley and Owens says his new management is just as excited to see him make his debut.

“They’re both buzzing for it. We’re looking forward to what’s coming down the line,” he added.

A few days out from the bout, Owens is also looking forward to having a strong support base in Letterkenny, as he bids to get his professional career off to a winning start.

“I’ve sold over 200 tickets, so I’ll have plenty of support there from Fermanagh,” he said.

“My granddad [Cyril] loves getting up to watch and he’s bringing some family with him. Some have never been before which will be good.

“I’m feeling good. I’m in a good place, I am locked in and I’m ready to go.”