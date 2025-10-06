Bird keepers urged to prepare for flu threat

The bird flu season may have just come to an end, but with winter just around the corner Fermanagh poultry farmers and bird keepers are being urged to prepare as the threat of the disease persists.

Ulster Farmers’ Union policy officer Kayleigh Ashton-Meek has been speaking of the measures that can be taken to protect both your own business, and the wider industry.

“Everybody in the industry is cautiously aware that the disease has failed to go away,” she said.

“With sporadic cases continuing to be detected across GB throughout August, and over 800 positive wild bird cases across the UK to date, early preparation for the new season is vital.”

The North has seen three large commercial premises affected during the past season, contributing to a UK-wide loss of over two million birds, noted Ms Ashton-Meek.

“Laying hen specific losses have reached an all time high,” she added. “It is highly concerning that this is the situation which we find ourselves in as we re-enter the high-risk period in the coming months.”

While no one can predict the severity of the upcoming season, her message was clear: “Minimising the risk of disease spread is crucial for protecting the NI flock.”

At this early stage, maintaining strong biosecurity is critical.

“Ensuring that cleansing and disinfection of yourself, visitors, vehicles and equipment is maintained to a high standard, following strict protocols for visitors and deliveries, and minimising incursions of wild birds into buildings or food stocks can all help to prevent against an AI outbreak,” said Ms Ashton-Meek.

Meanwhile, changes to the RSPCA Assured standards for laying hens will come into effect from 1 October 2025. During a housing order all free-range hens must have access to natural daylight through pop-holes.

Producers must show plans during audits to meet the new requirements.

“Pop holes will need to be equipped with some form of cover which allows the pop holes to be open with daylight coming through, but no access to the range for the birds,” she said.

Concerns have been raised that this could increase stress and smothering, “RSPCA Assured will be carrying out case studies to determine the best and most practical implementation of this standard and we are awaiting feedback from these studies.”

The standard applies to all new flocks placed after 1 October 2025.