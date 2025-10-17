+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBingo afternoon to support St Mary’s Mullymesker PS
Photo: Unsplash

Bingo afternoon to support St Mary’s Mullymesker PS

Posted: 10:30 am October 17, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Get ready for an afternoon of fun, laughter, and fantastic prizes as the St Mary’s Mullymesker PS PTFA hosts a Bingo Afternoon this Sunday, 19 October at 3pm in the Cleenish Community Hub.

This community event promises good craic, friendly faces, and the chance to walk away as the Big Winner — all while supporting an important cause.

All proceeds from the event will go towards enhancing sensory and mental health resources at St Mary’s Mullymesker PS, helping to create a nurturing environment where children can grow strong, smart, and resilient.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars, bring your lucky charm, and come along for a brilliant afternoon that gives back to the heart of the community!

Related posts:

Smyth Leslie & Co. abseil Europa Hotel for Cancer Focus Ballinamallard United in running for £2.5m funding Fermanagh school unites for a cause close to home

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:30 am October 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement