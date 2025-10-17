Bingo afternoon to support St Mary’s Mullymesker PS

Get ready for an afternoon of fun, laughter, and fantastic prizes as the St Mary’s Mullymesker PS PTFA hosts a Bingo Afternoon this Sunday, 19 October at 3pm in the Cleenish Community Hub.

This community event promises good craic, friendly faces, and the chance to walk away as the Big Winner — all while supporting an important cause.

All proceeds from the event will go towards enhancing sensory and mental health resources at St Mary’s Mullymesker PS, helping to create a nurturing environment where children can grow strong, smart, and resilient.

Mark your calendars, bring your lucky charm, and come along for a brilliant afternoon that gives back to the heart of the community!