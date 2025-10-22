Bench erected to remember much-loved Fermanagh man

By Thomas Maher

LAST week, a bench bearing a plaque in memory of Gareth McKenna was unveiled, honouring one of Lisnaskea’s most familiar and much-loved faces.

Gareth, who tragically passed away in November 2023, was a well-known and cherished figure in the town.

Affectionately known as “Big G”, he was a gentle giant who could often be found sitting on the bench at the Market Yard, warmly greeting passers-by and sharing a friendly word with everyone he met.

Although originally from Omagh, Gareth made Lisnaskea his home and became a well-known and well-liked member of the community.

The plaque was placed on the bench by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, following an application from Gareth’s older sister, Lorraine, who wished to create a lasting tribute in his memory.

Lorraine described Gareth as “the most caring brother anyone could ever have” and said she misses him every day.

“Gareth was a fantastic brother who everyone in Lisnaskea knew and loved,” said Lorraine. “He spoke to everyone and always made sure everybody was okay. He loved motorbikes, Pepsi Max, and caring for animals — especially his dog, Lucky.

“I think the bench is a lovely tribute to him, as everyone in Lisnaskea already referred to it as Gareth’s bench. He always had a big wave for everyone and was known for putting his thumbs up at passers-by.”

Lorraine added, “I want to thank the council for allowing this to happen and for taking away the bench to refurbish it before the plaque was placed. It’s lovely to have somewhere that I, along with Gareth’s friends and family, can go to remember him.

“Gareth will never be forgotten in Lisnaskea. He was a legend — caring, loving, and will be sadly missed.”