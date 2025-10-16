Bellanaleck man charged with serious assault

A Bellanaleck man has appeared in court in relation to a serious assault alleged to have occurred last month.

Andrew Gault (47) from Derrylin Road is charged with causing actual bodily harm to a male on September 20.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Gault on continuing bail to return to court on November 10.