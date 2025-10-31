Ballinamallard’s George raises £100k for Air Ambulance

A LOCAL car enthusiast has reached a momentous milestone in his fundraising journey for the Air Ambulance, having raised over £100,000 through events, collections, and community activities over the years.

George Ogle, from Ballinamallard, hosted his latest vintage car show last weekend in Irvinestown. The event featured rare and treasured vehicles, including a 1913 Hupmobile, as well as fairground rides for children, making it a fun day out for families and visitors.

The Air Ambulance, founded in Fermanagh and Omagh in 2017, has completed over hit its 5,000 mission this summer, saving countless lives across the local community.

George and his wife Hilary are among more than 40 volunteers supporting the organisation.

George said his love of cars and desire to give back inspired his fundraising efforts.

“I’ve always been into cars, rallying, organising events, and navigating,” he said. “I wanted to combine my passion with supporting an organisation I believe is vital for our community.”

He thanked everyone who attended the event and the sponsors who helped make it possible, especially Brian Tolen at BTJ Hire, who has supported the show for many years.

“It was a great success, and I’m very grateful,” George added.

Since 2019, George has organised six vintage car shows, street collections, and a concert, with his total fundraising now surpassing £100,000.

His dedication has made a tangible difference to the Air Ambulance service and the people it helps.

Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager from Air Ambulance NI said, “We are incredibly grateful for the support that George Ogle has shown Air Ambulance NI over the last six years.

“George’s passion for air ambulance, not only as a fundraiser but as a volunteer, has been nothing short of inspiring.

“His signature car show event has funded air ambulance for over 12 days, potentially saving the lives, brains and limbs of over two dozen individuals across the region.

“We thank him for all he has done for the charity and his ongoing support.”