Ballinamallard United braced for Ards challenge

RYAN Morris, who captained Ballinamallard in their defeat to H&W Welders at Blanchflower Stadium on Saturday, said the Mallards “are due a response” when they take on Ards this weekend.

Despite being disappointed at losing to the Belfast side, Morris feels that his side showed some positive signs.

“Saturday was a tough game for us, which we knew it was going to be,” explained Morris afterwards.

Advertisement

“I thought we were good in moments on Saturday and when we got the ball down and played, we created some great chances. But in the end the Welders were more clinical than us when it mattered.”

Saturday wasn’t the first time that Morris has deputised as captain for the Mallards, a role that he believes is “a great honour”.

“I’m one of the more experienced players now at the club. I try to lead by example and repay the trust put in me to wear the armband,” he said.

“Whether that be on match-day or at training, I always strive to be the best version of myself and help the lads around me as much as possible.”

When reflecting upon his season so far personally, Morris’ assessment of his own performances could be used to outline how the Mallards season as a collective has gone.

“I’ve had some good performances and some that have maybe not been as good. There’s always room for improvement,” he said.

“As a player, the best asset you can have is availability.

Advertisement

“So, whatever I can do throughout the week, if that’s on the pitch in team sessions, or in the gym, recovery on our night’s off, I strive to do everything I can to be the best version of myself come game day.”

Ards visit the Mallards next on Friday night.

Ballinamallard were on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat against the North Down side on the opening weekend of the season, with Morris hoping for “a big response” following Saturday’s defeat.

“We have lost our last two games, so we are due a response. If we want to achieve our ambitions, then we need to be more consistent for 90+ minutes each week,” Morris said.

“After a good first half against Ards back in August, we didn’t come out in the second half and got punished. But if we are at it from first minute to last on Friday, I’ve no doubt we’ll come out with a positive result.”