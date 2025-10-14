Awards recognition for Balcas owners

THE owners of Fermanagh company Balcas picked up one of the most prestigious awards in the timber sector in the UK in recognition of their commitment to the industry and sustainability.

Glennon Brothers, which acquired Balcas in October 2021, won the ‘Softwood Trader: Sawmill of the Year’ award for the six time at an award ceremony at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London.

Joint Managing Director of Glennon Brothers, Mike Glennon, were “delighted” with the accolade.

“We are delighted to win the prestigious TTJ award for Timber Trader: Sawmiller of the Year 2025, despite once again being up against an exceptionally strong list of fellow nominees,” explained Mr Glennon.

“To follow up on our success of previously winning it five times between 2019 to 2023 in the same category, it is fantastic to regain the award again in 2025.

“I’d like to sincerely thank our customers for voting for Glennon Brothers, and for their continued support and faith in us.”

It was recently confirmed that Glennon Brothers has opened an £18 million new timber frame construction facility in North Ayrshire in Scotland, opened by First Minister, John Swinney.

The opening of the new site in Scotland is another positive sign for Fermanagh firm Balcas which reported a major pre-tax profit of £21.85 million in 2023, with a huge turnover of £137.2 million.

The Managing Director of the company said they remained committed to supporting “our customers as best we possibly can”.

“We continue to endeavour to support our customers as best we possibly can ‘from forest to front door’ and their reciprocal commitment to Glennon Brothers is so greatly appreciated,” said Mr Glennon.

“Over 930 families in the UK and Ireland, depend on Glennon Brothers, for their livelihood. On their behalf, I would like to say a big thank you, for your business.”