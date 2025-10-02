‘Authentic’ Kevin ready for return to Ardhowen

A CAVAN singer, who “embodies the heart and soul of traditional Country music”, is set to make his return to Fermanagh when he headlines a much-anticipated gig at the Ardhowen Theatre.

The Enniskillen venue is expected to be a sell-out when the award-winning Kevin Logue, from the border village of Bawnboy, stops off for a major performance at the theatre next February.

“Kevin Logue is an authentic country singer-songwriter hailing from Bawnboy in Cavan, who embodies the heart and soul of traditional country music,” explained a spokesperson for the venue.

“When he’s not behind the wheel of his truck, Kevin is crafting songs that resonate with the raw, genuine emotion that defines the genre.”

Kevin is a successful singer, who has performed across the island for a number of years.

He is well-known for putting a unique and modern twist on some popular Country music songs and tracks, where he has performed at some of the biggest venues right across the island.

“Growing up, Kevin was immersed in the music of legendary artists such as John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, and Merle Haggard,” the Ardhowen Theatre explained.

“These influences have deeply shaped his own musical style, which is characterised by heartfelt storytelling and a timeless, down-to-earth sound.

“He is dedicated to preserving the essence of old country music, staying true to its roots.”

Kevin has performed at some major events including at the Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival, as well as opening and touring with Steve Forbert, Michael English and Mick Flavin.

He has also produced a number of songs which have been recorded by some Country stars.

“Kevin’s musical journey is diverse and impressive, with his authentic voice and poignant lyrics earning attention on stages across Ireland and beyond,” added the Enniskillen venue.