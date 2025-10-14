Asian hornet alert: Public urged to stay vigilant

The first confirmed sighting of an Asian hornet in the North has been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, prompting a public call for vigilance.

The Asian Hornet was captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast on 10 October by a vigilant member of the public.

Otherwise known as Yellow-legged hornet, the Asian Hornet is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Individuals and nests are increasingly recorded in southern counties of England and two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

The species is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies. Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination services more widely.

If other Asian hornets are detected and confirmed, intensive monitoring will continue to trace and remove any nest, with monitoring afterwards to ensure that there is no further Asian hornet activity.

NIEA officers are being assisted by colleagues from the National Biodiversity Data Centre, as part of the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, benefiting from the practical experience they have gained from recent Cork and Cobh incursions.

Andrew Muir, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs commented: “This is a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland as it presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology, particularly valuable pollinating insects. On current evidence this is a solitary asian hornet, but a Departmental response is underway to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present. I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect.”