Artist brings myth and magic to Forthill Street 

Local artist Kevin McHugh has brought new life to Enniskillen with his latest mural, ‘Conn-Eda and the Golden Apples of Lough Erne.’

Located on Forthill Street, the artwork draws inspiration from a well-known local legend, capturing its excitement and mythical elements in a striking, colourful design.

The mural, which was unveiled just in time for Halloween, was commissioned by Experience Enniskillen and is the latest colourful display to brighten up the county town.

Kevin said, “This project was one I had eagerly anticipated. After reading the story, I wanted to capture the essence and energy of the saga.

“Instead of getting caught up in every detail, I aimed to create a bold, dynamic illustration that really jumps off the wall.”

“I wanted to include elements like a hellhound, a raging steed, and even dragons,” Kevin explained. “It was fun to bring those ideas to life in a way that feels big and lively.”

The mural adds a fresh burst of creativity to Forthill Street, connecting the town’s rich folklore with modern art.

Kevin expressed his gratitude to those who supported the project, including Experience Enniskillen and the property owner who provided the wall.

He also thanked the team who helped with the logistics of painting such a large piece.