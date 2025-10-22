Arrest warrant issued for Fermanagh woman

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Lisnaskea woman who failed to appear in court.
Shannon Kelly (29) of Carrowshee Park, Drumhaw, Lisnaskea is charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.
After hearing the defendant had been formally called and there was no response, District Judge Alana McSorley issued the arrest warrant.
