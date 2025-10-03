+44 (0)28 6632 2066
All schools in Fermanagh told to close at noon today

All schools in Fermanagh told to close at noon today

Posted: 9:37 am October 3, 2025

ALL schools in Co Fermanagh have been told to close at noon today because of the incoming storm.

The guidance was issued a short time time ago by the Education Authority (EA).

It covers all schools in counties Tyrone, Fermanagh, Derry and Antrim in the areas which are expected to be hit by the harsh weather.

“This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff,” said an EA spokesperson.

The Met Office weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 2pm today until 12 noon on Saturday.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is to close a large number of facilities during the storm.

