Adrian’s double date with Netflix

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar is set to star in two much-anticipated series which will be broadcast on Netflix, as his distinguished career continues to go from strength to strength.

The 67-year-old confirmed that he’s going to be cast in Dublin-based series ‘Grown Ups’ which has been commissioned on Netflix, while his previous crime drama will also makes its debut.

Adrian, who rose to prominence following his appearance in ‘Line of Duty’, will see drama ‘Blood’, which he starred in from 2018 to 2020, be broadcast on the worldwide streaming service.

The Enniskillen man has also been confirmed to be playing a role in drama series ‘Grown Ups’ which is based in Dublin and is focused around a best-selling novel written by Marian Keyes.

Excitement is already building for the release of the eight-part series which guarantees plenty of drama and tension, with Radio Times reporting the Irish-based programme is one to watch.

“Set in south Dublin, Grown Ups follows the chaotic lives of the Casey clan, a noisy tight-knit Irish family, who are bound together by a tangled web of loyalty, resentment, money, memory and love,” it said.

“When the rock of the family, the ‘good son’, dies unexpectedly, it sets off a seismic emotional reckoning.

“Over the course of the next year, the Casey’s will fall in and out of love, confront old wounds and make some new ones.

“They’ll be forced to face not only their grief, but the exhausting, relentless, and often ridiculous struggle of being an adult. Despite their age and responsibilities, the Casey’s are far from grown up.”

Adrian’s in demand at the minute, having returned to ITV in style, as he plays the main character in police thriller ‘Ridley’.

He has also received much acclaim following his starring role on the West End Theatre, where he captivated audiences through his performances in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’.

The play was such a hit with fans that it’s set to be turned into a movie, which will be released next month.