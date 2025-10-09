Michelle Gildernew calls North ‘a S**thole’ in podcast

FORMER Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew and DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr. feature in a new BBC podcast, Borderland – UK or United Ireland?, which tackles one of the most contentious questions in Northern politics: should there be a united Ireland?

This podcast asks key questions about the shape and timing of any potential referendum on Irish unity and what all of this could mean for politics and society.

In this first episode Michelle outlines why she believes there should be a border poll and Presenter Chris Buckler takes them to meet Irish language speakers who tell them why the language means so much to them and their sense of Irishness.

Advertisement

In the first episode the former MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone has described the North as “a s**thole”, during a visit with Paisley to Derry’s Cultúrlann Centre for the episode.

“The six counties is a s**thole, that’s the problem … The six counties on their own don’t work, they’ll never work. As an island, we’re better off [united] socially, economically,” she said.