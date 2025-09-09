Youth finalists host farming fundraiser

FOUR enterprising Year 12 students from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School are taking their passion for agriculture beyond the classroom.

The students are preparing to host an exciting evening of education, fundraising, and community spirit next week in Arney, as part of their work towards a prestigious farming competition.

As finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, the boys have organised a special event featuring expert guest speakers, a live auction supported by generous local agri-businesses.

They will also be launching a new farmer-friendly soil analysis guide, all in aid of two vital rural charities – Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Rural Support.

There will be a barbeque supper after the speakers, and the burgers have been kindly sponsored to the event by ABP Linden Meats.

The event will take place on Tuesday September 9 at 7.30pm in Cleenish Community Millennium Hall, Arney.

It is £5 entry on the night which includes a BBQ burger.