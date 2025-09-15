Western Trust condemns racist abuse of health staff

The Western Trust has expressed its dismay after learning that some of its healthcare professionals have been subjected to racist abuse both inside and outside hospital settings. In a statement released on Thursday, chief executive Neil Guckian strongly condemned the behaviour.

“We are disheartened to learn of the abuse some of our colleagues have been subjected to and condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

“We recognise and deeply value the contribution of our international colleagues, who are integral to the delivery of our services. Their skills, knowledge and commitment strengthen our workforce and enhance the care we provide to patients and communities.

“We are proud of the diversity within our organisation and remain steadfast in our support and appreciation for the expertise and experience our staff bring from across the world.”

Roshin Rahman, chair of the Trust’s Ethnically Diverse Staff Network, also reiterated support for employees across hospitals in the area.

“Our staff dedicate themselves to serving patients and their families, often in the most challenging circumstances, and they deserve to feel safe and supported in our communities,” she said.

“Racism has no place in our hospitals or communities and any racially motivated abuse or violence directed at staff and their families will not be tolerated.

“Such acts are damaging to our staff’s sense of safety, dignity and wellbeing and also affect our teams collectively. They undermine morale and threaten the values of respect, compassion and inclusion that are fundamental to the care we provide.”