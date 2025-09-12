Weapon possession and threats to kill charges

A THIRTY-two-year-old man has been remanded in custody on charges of weapon possession and threats to kill.

Ionut Popa from Villa Terrace, Ederney is accused of having an Airsoft BB gun with intent to cause another person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

It is further alleged he twice threatened to kill a woman during the same incident which is alleged to have occurred on August 13.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected. There was no application for bail at this stage although this may be revisited soon.

In the meantime District Judge Alana McSorley ordered Popa to appear again by video-link on October 6.