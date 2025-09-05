Fermanagh GAA has issued a strong call for health authorities to engage meaningfully with the people of Fermanagh regarding the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the SWAH.

In their appeal to the Western Trust and the Department of Health, the county board highlighted the significant affect the removal of the service has had on its members and their families, emphasising the urgent need for dependable, accessible healthcare close to home.

“Our GAA members and their families have been directly negatively impacted by the removal of emergency general surgery from the SWAH and we deserve healthcare we can all depend on at a local level,” a statement issued by Fermanagh GAA said.

They stated sustainable sporting communities, along with continued economic growth in Fermanagh, depended on consistent, accessible services, noting that for a long time the system had been failing.

“As a significant sporting body in the region, Fermanagh GAA have a duty of care to stand up and represent our players and members,” the statement continued.

“The current process of transferring emergency surgical patients from SWAH to Altnagelvin is deeply flawed and puts our players and members at unnecessary risk.

“Our players, members and their families deserve equal access to emergency healthcare. We are calling on decision-makers to work together toward a model of care that meets the needs of our community at a safe and local level.”

Local campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) said the level of support from across all sectors of the community – including farming, local churches, and the local Council – had been overwhelming and very encouraging.

“Fermanagh GAA County board chose to share their letter of support in the program for the championship which began at the weekend. This is a defining moment,” a spokesperson from SOAS said.

“The GAA state very clearly that their families and players have already been affected by the removal of emergency surgery and access to appropriate emergency service. It is an impact sport and emergencies do happen.

“We do very much hope that the senior management of the WHSCT are setting up and paying attention as Fermanagh has found its voice.”