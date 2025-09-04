Trust ‘disheartened’ that staff subject to racist abuse

THE Western Trust has said they’re “disheartened to learn” that some of their health professionals have been subject to racist abuse inside and outside of hospital settings.

In a statement released today (Thursday), Chief Executive of the Western Trust, Neil Guckian, condemned the abuse directed towards staff.

“We are disheartened to learn of the abuse some of our colleagues have been subjected to and condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” said Mr Guckian.

“We recognise and deeply value the contribution of our international colleagues, who are integral to the delivery of our services.

“Their skills, knowledge, and commitment strengthen our workforce and enhance the care we provide to our patients and communities.

“We are proud of the diversity within our organisation and remain steadfast in our support and appreciation for the expertise and experience our staff bring from across the world.”