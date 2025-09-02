+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Traffic disruption expected in Enniskillen on Saturday
The Fermanagh Pride event will be held on Saturday.

Traffic disruption expected in Enniskillen on Saturday

Posted: 5:40 pm September 2, 2025

THERE will be disruption to traffic in Fermanagh this Saturday due to two large events taking place, Fermanagh Pride and the Lakeland Stages Rally.

In relation to the Fermanagh Pride parade, delays are expected from 11.30am as participants and supporters assemble at the Find Centre on East Bridge Street, Enniskillen.

The parade will commence at 11.45am travelling from the East Bridge Street, along Townhall Street, Church Street, Darling Street, Castle Street, Wellington Road and into the grounds of Enniskillen Castle.

PSNI officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays.

The rally will take place in Carrigan and Ballintempo forests in the Derrygonnelly and Belcoo areas of west Fermanagh.

The cars will leave base at Grosvenor Barracks, Coleshill Road, Enniskillen, proceeding via Rossory Church Road and turning left along the Willoughby Place towards Lough Shore Road and on towards relevant forest stages.

