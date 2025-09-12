Town mourns popular resident Margaret Lilly

The Enniskillen and Fermanagh community has been saddened following the death of Margaret Lilly who was remembered as a “lovely wee lady” who always had a “warm smile”.

Formerly of Derrin Road in Enniskillen, Ms Lilly passed away peacefully at Millverne Care Home.

Ms Lilly, a mother of three, was a popular and well-known member of the Cornagrade community.

An outpouring of tributes were paid across social media following her passing.

“So sorry to hear this. Margaret was a true lady,” one mourner remembered.

Another tribute read: “Margaret was a lovely wee lady. We enjoyed many a chat.”

Ms Lilly was remembered for her caring personality and time for meeting her friends and family.

“Margaret was such a bright spark when you went through the door of the home. We had great times reminiscing about Derrylin and Knockninny,” another mourner said.

She was an active member of the Enniskillen Gaels GAA club, representing them on the field as a camogie player, while also carrying out numerous roles off the pitch.

The Enniskillen club paid tribute to Ms Lilly, remembering her as ‘a valued club member and volunteer over many years’.

Ms Lilly is survived by her sons Patrick (Ceri) and Kevin (Oonagh), daughter Olivia Doherty (Andy), sisters Eileen Cox and Patricia Farry and grandchildren Liam, Meghan, Jack, Ben and Jessica.

She is predeceased by her husband Frank, her brothers Sean Maguire (Bridie) and Noel Maguire (Kathleen) and her grandson Declan.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on Wednesday (September 3), she was interred in Breandrum Cemetery.