Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

BRUCE – 27th September 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Millcroft Care Home and formerly Beagh, Derrygonnelly. Florence Elizabeth (Florrie) elder daughter of the late George and Edith and a dearly loved sister of George, Edith and the late William and Robert. A Service of Thanksgiving for Florrie’s life will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 30th September at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Inishmacsaint Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Florrie will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

LITTLE – 27th September 2025, (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Ashwood’s Road, Enniskillen. Rosalie, devoted wife of the late Ronnie, and a dearly loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Wednesday, 1st October at 12.30 p.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving in Rossorry Parish Church at 1.00 p.m., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary. Cheques should be made payable to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Rosalie will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Mary Fivey (nee Boyd) Peacefully 27th September 2025. Formerly of Windmill Heights, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late Bennie. Loving mother of Martin (Caroline) and Tracy Johnston (Paul). Cherished grandmother of Jade (Owen), Dylan, Corey, Chloe (Andy), Lauren (Jacob), Marty (Michelle) and the late Sean and great grandmother of Sean, Ava, Evie, Paige, Sienna and Poppy. Mary is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters, extended family circle and friends. Mary will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Monday 29th September from 5-8pm. Funeral mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday 30th September at 11am in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mary “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” Matthew 5:8.