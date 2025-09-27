Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of the late Edwin (Eddie) Bate, late of 276 Killadeas Road, Rosgweer, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, BT94 1PE, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. 24th September 2025. Loving husband of Muriel and beloved father of Jeremy (Annabel), Natalia Fisher (Ben), Elizabeth Bate-Allen (Mark), Marie-Louise Forrest (Edward), Julianne Hernandez (Luis), Rachel Bate (Michael) and loving grandfather to his 12 grandchildren. Edwin will repose at his late residence, Friday 26th September from 1pm to 9pm. Removal from his late residence Saturday at 1.15pm to arrive in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan H12 RF78 for Cremation at 3pm. Funeral can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/lakelands House Private morning of funeral to family and friends please. Edwin will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, Daughters, Son, grandchildren, daughter in law, son’s in law, by his sister Heather and brother in law Bob, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in lieu of flowers to Renal Patient Comfort Fund, Omagh Hospital C/o Jim Barnett Funeral Director, Irvinestown 07866511860 or Ederney 02868631471 or any family member