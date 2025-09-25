Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Stephen Wallace 21st September 2025 Late of 6 Drumbawn Close, Enniskillen. Predeceased by his father Frank Wallace (R.I.P.), mother Mona O’Neill (R.I.P.), stepfather Gaby (R.I.P.) and brother Roy (R.I.P.). Dear brother of Jane Kerrigan, Eric (Teresa R.I.P.), John (Mena), Joy, Allan (Bernie), Mandy, Brian (Toni), Gabriel, Tara Anderson (Barry), Kim (Barry) and Shane (Kelly), father of Jason and cherished grandfather. Stephen will repose at his sister Mandy’s home at 12 Carran Crescent, Enniskillen, BT74 6NW on Wednesday and until removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning. Everyone is welcome. Funeral Mass for Stephen will take place on Thursday 25th September at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Stephen “Heaven is now your home”.