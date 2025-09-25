+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesToday’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 6:00 am September 25, 2025

Stephen Wallace 21st September 2025 Late of 6 Drumbawn Close, Enniskillen. Predeceased by his father Frank Wallace (R.I.P.), mother Mona O’Neill (R.I.P.), stepfather Gaby (R.I.P.) and brother Roy (R.I.P.). Dear brother of Jane Kerrigan, Eric (Teresa R.I.P.), John (Mena), Joy, Allan (Bernie), Mandy, Brian (Toni), Gabriel, Tara Anderson (Barry), Kim (Barry) and Shane (Kelly), father of Jason and cherished grandfather. Stephen will repose at his sister Mandy’s home at 12 Carran Crescent, Enniskillen, BT74 6NW on Wednesday and until removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning. Everyone is welcome. Funeral Mass for Stephen will take place on Thursday 25th September at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Stephen “Heaven is now your home”.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:00 am September 25, 2025
Top
Advertisement