Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 6:02 am September 24, 2025

BURKE, Jonathan Richard (Jonny) 22nd September 2025. Jonathan Richard “Jonny”, late of Lettermoney Road, Whitehill, Ballinamallard. A cherished son of Dr Edward Burke and the late Linda Burke, a very dear brother of Russell, Edward Junior and Bryony (Aaron) and a much-loved partner of Claire. Also, a dear uncle of Harrison, Nylah and Lincoln and a beloved nephew to all his aunts and uncles. Family homes and funeral strictly private to family only please. Jonny will be lovingly remembered by all his family, family circle and his two loyal companions, Buddy and Brandy.

