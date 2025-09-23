Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Tom Best, The Graan Abbey Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen & formerly Clachan Court, Derrylin, Sunday 21st September 2025, peacefully, husband of the late Ann RIP. Tom’s remains will be reposing at Martin & Debbie Murphy’s home, 30 Silverstream, Derrylin tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:45am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother John in London, extended family circle, neighbors and friends.

Kells – 20th September 2025 (peacefully) at Millcroft Nursing Home Enniskillen, and formally of Old Junction Road, Relaghguinness Irvinestown. Samuel Norman Henry (Harry). Much loved husband of Joan and the late Vonnie, dearly loved father of Avril, Vivienne and Irene a devoted grandfather and brother of Noel (Pat). Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES today Monday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harry will take place on Tuesday at 12.00pm in Derryvullen North Parish Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI, cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.