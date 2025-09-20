Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Moore – 5th August 2025 (Peacefully) at his home in Oakland, California, USA after a short illness — his residence since the 1980s, and formerly of Dunbar House, Enniskillen. William (Willie) dearly loved son of the late George and Maud, and cherished brother of Ann and George. A Memorial Service for the life of Willie will take place in Darling Street Methodist Church, Enniskillen on Saturday 27th September at 2.00pm followed by a committal of ashes in Devenish Parish Churchyard, Monea. Willie will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Sheridan, Kate 18th September 2025 Late of 6, Upper Celtic Park, Enniskillen BT74 6JA. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy Sheridan. Loving mother of Rowan, Emer and Stephen. Cherished Nana to Meadow, Cillian, Dylan, Conor, Sarah, Erin and Cillian. She will be deeply missed by her family, extended family and many dear friends. Reposing at Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Sunday 21st September 2025 from 2.00pm – 6.00pm. Family Home Private Please. Requiem Mass on Monday 22nd September 2025 at 11.00am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the Parish Webcam. Family Flowers Only. May Kate Rest In Peace.