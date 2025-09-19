Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

ELLIOTT (née Hall) – 16th September 2025 Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Late of Castle Manor, Kesh, and previously Clonelly Farm House, Bannaghbeg, Kesh. Caroline Elizabeth (Betty), devoted Wife of the late William (Billy), dearly loved mother of Andrew (Alison) Caroline (James), cherished grandmother of Reuben, Emilia, Ryan (Lauren) and Matthew (Hannah). House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 17th September between 5.00pm – 8.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Betty’s life will take place in Ardess Parish Church on Friday 19th September at 3.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Fred Fellows Foundation, cheques should be made payable to the Fred Fellows Foundation and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Betty is remembered lovingly by family and her many friends.