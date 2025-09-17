+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesToday’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 6:01 am September 17, 2025

REYNOLDS September 15th 2025 Peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. WILLIAM MORTON 342 Belturbet Road, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh. Dearly beloved brother of Muriel, Mina, Ethel and the late Louie, Joe, Dessie and Roy HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for service in The Parish Church Derrylin, At 2pm approx. followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 8 SWAH and Kinawley & Holy Trinity Parish. Please make cheques payable to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters and all the family circle “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:01 am September 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement