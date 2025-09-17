Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

REYNOLDS September 15th 2025 Peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. WILLIAM MORTON 342 Belturbet Road, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh. Dearly beloved brother of Muriel, Mina, Ethel and the late Louie, Joe, Dessie and Roy HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for service in The Parish Church Derrylin, At 2pm approx. followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 8 SWAH and Kinawley & Holy Trinity Parish. Please make cheques payable to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters and all the family circle “Safe in the arms of Jesus”