Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Breen, Bridget (Bridie) nee Slevin, Tempo, formerly of 119 Glengesh Road, Brockagh, Tempo BT94 3LB, died peacefully at home on Friday 12th September 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim, treasured mother of Seamus (Mary), Marian Corry (Michael), Patricia Gallagher (Mark), Briege, Sean (Colleen), and Damien (Aileen). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 19 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Kay, Maureen Connolly and the late Danny, Pete, Roisin and Nora McCarney. Bridie will be reposing in her late residence from 1pm until 9pm on both Saturday 13th September and Sunday 14th September. There will be parking and a shuttle bus service from Imeroo crossroads. Bridie will leave her late residence at 10.15 am on Monday 15th September for 11am requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, followed by her burial afterwards, in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o Mc Atee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Sean Carey, Tully, Aghadrumsee, Co. Fermanagh BT92 7AR, Saturday 13th September peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his father Ben. Loving son of Margaret (Baby), brother to Jacqueline, Ciaran (Catherine), Bernard, James (Rhonda) and Una (Roger). May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Sean will be reposing at his home from 12.00 noon tomorrow (Sunday) and again from 12.00 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15a.m. to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11.00a.m. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sean’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee A shuttle bus will run from St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee to Sean’s home from 4.00p.m. until 9.00p.m. on both Sunday and Monday. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Margaret (Baby), siblings Jacqueline, Ciaran (Catherine), Bernard, James (Rhonda) and Una (Roger), nieces and nephews Gráinne, Caoimhe, Erin, Aoife, Beth, Ben, Cillian, Nathan and Max and entire family circle.