Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 6:05 am September 14, 2025

Sean Carey, Tully, Aghadrumsee, Co. Fermanagh BT92 7AR, Saturday 13th September peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his father Ben. Loving son of Margaret (Baby), brother to Jacqueline, Ciaran (Catherine), Bernard, James (Rhonda) and Una (Roger). May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Sean will be reposing at his home from 12.00 noon tomorrow (Sunday) and again from 12.00 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15a.m. to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11.00a.m. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sean’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee A shuttle bus will run from St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee to Sean’s home from 4.00p.m. until 9.00p.m. on both Sunday and Monday. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Margaret (Baby), siblings Jacqueline, Ciaran (Catherine), Bernard, James (Rhonda) and Una (Roger), nieces and nephews Gráinne, Caoimhe, Erin, Aoife, Beth, Ben, Cillian, Nathan and Max and entire family circle.

 

