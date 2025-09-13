Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Breen, Bridget (Bridie) nee Slevin, Tempo, formerly of 119 Glengesh Road, Brockagh, Tempo BT94 3LB, died peacefully at home on Friday 12th September 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim, treasured mother of Seamus (Mary), Marian Corry (Michael), Patricia Gallagher (Mark), Briege, Sean (Colleen), and Damien (Aileen). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 19 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Kay, Maureen Connolly and the late Danny, Pete, Roisin and Nora McCarney. Bridie will be reposing in her late residence from 1pm until 9pm on both Saturday 13th September and Sunday 14th September. Bridie will leave her late residence at 10.15am on Monday 15th September for 11am requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o Mc Atee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Gary McGurn, 159 Windmill Heights, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 7LL, died 10th September 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Friday 12th from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday to St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in Cross Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family, father Frank, siblings Aidan (Nolalane), Paula (Mervyn), Leo (Claire), Annemarie (Michael), Garvin (Nadine), uncle Benny, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Predeceased by his loving mother Anna.