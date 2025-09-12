Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Teresa McCourt, Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly Aughakillymaude, Derrylin, Wednesday 10th September 2025 in her 90th year, predeceased by her parents Thomas & Mary and sisters Kathleen (Murray), Mary (Murray) and Maggie RIP. Remains reposing in Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea on Thursday 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.

Michael Rush (Ederney and Derry) Suddenly 9th September 2025. Predeceased by his parents Billy and Kathleen R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P, much loved father of Una, loving brother of Mairead, Alice, Pauline, Claire, Teresa, Owen and the late William, RIP. Michael will be reposing at his sister Claire O’Donnells residence 67 Cavan Road, Castlederg Co. Tyrone BT81 7UA on Thursday 11th September from 12noon to 10pm and on Friday 12th from 12noon to 10pm. Anyone wishing to attend the wake house please be aware of a one way system for traffic via Monegal Road onto the Cavan Road. Michael will leave his sisters residence on Saturday 13th September at 12.15pm arriving at Saint Patricks Church Aghyaran for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 1LS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.