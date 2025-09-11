Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Teresa McCourt, Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly Aughakillymaude, Derrylin, Wednesday 10th September 2025 in her 90th year, predeceased by her parents Thomas & Mary and sisters Kathleen (Murray), Mary (Murray) and Maggie RIP. Remains reposing in Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea on Thursday 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.

Michael Rush (Ederney and Derry) Suddenly 9th September 2025. Predeceased by his parents Billy and Kathleen R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P, much loved father of Una, loving brother of Mairead, Alice, Pauline, Claire, Teresa, Owen and the late William, RIP. Michael will be reposing at his sister Claire O’Donnells residence 67 Cavan Road, Castlederg Co. Tyrone BT81 7UA on Thursday 11th September from 12noon to 10pm and on Friday 12th from 12noon to 10pm. Anyone wishing to attend the wake house please be aware of a one way system for traffic via Monegal Road onto the Cavan Road. Michael will leave his sisters residence on Saturday 13th September at 12.15pm arriving at Saint Patricks Church Aghyaran for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 1LS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

McCLEAN (née Wallace) – 9th September 2025, peacefully in her 97th year at Gortacharn Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family and formerly of Carrybridge, Lisbellaw. Mary Evaline, beloved wife of the late William, devoted mother of Robert (Erica), and Hazel (Alan) and the late William (Shirley). Cherished granny of Rachel, Rebecca, Ruth, Ross, Bonnie, Heidi, Kyle, Sarah and Joshua, and dearly loved great-granny of Hannah, Arthur, Holly, Abigail, James, Arthur, Jacob and Luke. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Wednesday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mary will take place in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, cheques should be made payable please to Air Ambulance NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com “With Christ which is far better.”

Advertisement

CLEARY, Agnes Peacefully 9th September 2025 Formerly of 8 Derrygore Terrace, Enniskillen, late of Millcroft Care Home Beloved wife of the late Edward (Ned) Cleary Loving mother of Mary Richmond (Gordon), Eamonn (Lyn), Joseph (Michelle), Christopher and Michael Dear sister of William Steele RIP (Rose RIP), Tommy Steele (RIP), Anne Mitchell (Ken), Paddy Steele RIP(Teresa RIP), Freddie RIP and Moy Quinn RIP (Charlie RIP) Cherished grandmother of David, Steve, Mark, Ellen, Rosie and Aoife and great grandmother to Rocco, Teddy and Alex Agnes will be sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all her friends at the Millcroft Care Home. Agnes will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Wednesday 10th September from 4-8pm. Funeral mass for Agnes will take place on Thursday 11th September at 11am at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Dementia NI (cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI) c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Agnes “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you”