Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Rose Ellen Dolan nee McCabe (wife of the late Benny) Knockaraven, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh peacefully at Gilbrooke Private Nursing Home. Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Thursday at 7pm with Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Forever loved and missed by her sons Brian (Eileen) and Malachy (Miriam and family), daughters Mairead and Una, sister Vera (Swords, Dublin), family circle and friends. House private please.

ORR, Ethel Elizabeth (Betty) 7th September 2025, in her 96th year, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of 28 Derryclawan Road, Lisbellaw. Ethel Elizabeth (Betty), dearly loved wife of the late Robert, much-loved mother of Marlene (Maurice), James (Kathleen), Adrian (Ann), Avril and Malcolm. Predeceased by her son Raymond (Ann). Loving grandmother of Catherine, Jonathan, Christopher, Eldon, Stuart, Lynsey, Andrew and Edmund. Also a very dear great-grandmother. Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home on Tuesday between 12.00 noon and 8.00 pm. The funeral will leave her late home on Wednesday at 1:30 pm for a Funeral Service in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 2:00 pm, followed by burial in Tattygare Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Lisbellaw Methodist Church. Cheques should be made payable to Lisbellaw Methodist Church, and sent to WT Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by her family and the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”