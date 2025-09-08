Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

DUNLEAVY– 3rd September 2025 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Blunnick Road Florencecourt. Charles Thomas (Charlie), beloved partner of Jennifer, and a dearly loved presence in the lives of her sons, Leo and Jack. Cherished brother of Robert (Gee), Margaret (Jim), and Jennifer (Kevin). House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday from 4.00pm – 6.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Charlie will take place in St John’s Church, Florencecourt on Monday at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St John’s Church, Florencecourt cheques should be made payable please to St John’s Church, Florencecourt and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his partner Jennifer and the wider family circle.

Kitty Jackman nee Breslin, 147 Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh BT92 0AD Friday September 5th peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother to Martin (Geraldine), Michele, Ursula (Gerry), Anthony (Amy), Sharon (Kevin) and Pamela. May Kitty’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace Reposing at her home from 5.00p.m. today Saturday and then again from 12.00 noon on Sunday. Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.15p.m. to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 2.00p.m. funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kitty’s funeral Mass can be watched live at www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu to Dementia NI C/o any family member or Paul Mohan Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her husband Gabriel, children, brother Barney, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and entire family circle.