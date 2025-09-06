Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

RANDALL, Bridget Peacefully 4th September 2025. Late of 5 Meadow Farm, Garvary, Enniskillen, BT74 4QS Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Angela (Ian), Lorna (Norman) and Fiona (Richard). Cherished grandmother of Liam, Sam, Brooke, George, Abbie, Carl and great grandmother to Harrison, Bibi, Fox, Joyce and Reuben. Dear sister of Norah Green RIP (Mick RIP), Laurie RIP (Peggy RIP), Marie (RIP), Johnny Waldron (RIP), Anne St Ledger (RIP) (Adrian RIP), Thomas (RIP) (Carmel), Hugh (RIP) (Pat). Bridget is sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all of her nieces and nephews, extended family circle and friends. Bridget will repose at her late residence on Thursday 4th September from 7-10pm and Friday 5th September from 2-9pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral mass for Bridget will take place at 12noon on Saturday 6th at St Marys Church, Coa with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to be made to Enniskillen Cancer Connect c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Bridget, Jesus said “Never will I leave you, never will I forsake you” Hebrews 13:5

DUNLEAVY– 3rd September 2025 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Blunnick Road Florencecourt. Charles Thomas (Charlie), beloved partner of Jennifer, and a dearly loved presence in the lives of her sons, Leo and Jack. Cherished brother of Robert (Gee), Margaret (Jim), and Jennifer (Kevin). House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements to follow. Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his partner Jennifer and the wider family circle.