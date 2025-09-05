Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

ROSS – 3rd September 2025 (peacefully) at the County Care Home, Enniskillen and late of Lawnakilla Park, Enniskillen. Herbert Quinn (Graham), devoted husband of Norma, dearly loved father of Stephen, David, Catherine and Rosemary, a dear grandfather and brother of Leslie (Violet) and Helen (Mark). House strictly private please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Graham will take place in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on Saturday 13th September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Research Uk and Tearfund. Cheques should be made payable please to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com Graham will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

PARKES – 3rd September 2025 peacefully after a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Drumlin Heights, Enniskillen. Glenn Nicholas, devoted husband of Carmel, dearly loved father of Jenny (Ciaran), Anne (Roger), Brian (Nik), and Linda (Ciaran). A much-loved grandfather to Glenn, Finn, Cian, Dara, Katie, Charlie, Evie, Rory, Lola, Conor, Daniel, and Tom. Beloved brother of Joyce, Charlie, and the late Jackie and Carol. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Friday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm The funeral will leave his late home on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://saintmichaels-parish.com/webcam.asp

Virtue. 19th August 2025. Dale, late of Sydney – Australia, and formerly of Mantlin Road, Kesh. A much loved son of Joan and John, and a cherished brother of Steven (Ciara), Karen (Gary) and Miranda (Conor). Also a special uncle of Callum, Lewis, Mya, Ben, Zak, Olly, Danny and Anna. Family homes strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Dale will take place on Sunday in Ardess Parish Church at 4.00pm, followed by a private family cremation. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet the family on Friday in Ardess Parish Hall from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Donations in memory of Dale are to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Please make Cheques payable to “KBRT” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, or donate via the following link – https://kbrtrust.com/donations/ Dale will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving family and all the family circle. “Too well loved to ever be forgotten.”