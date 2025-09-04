Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Virtue. 19th August 2025. Dale, late of Sydney – Australia, and formerly of Mantlin Road, Kesh. A much loved son of Joan and John, and a cherished brother of Steven (Ciara), Karen (Gary) and Miranda (Conor). Also a special uncle of Callum, Lewis, Mya, Ben, Zak, Olly, Danny and Anna. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Dale will take place on Sunday in Ardess Parish Church at 4.00pm, followed by a private family cremation. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet the family on Friday in Ardess Parish Hall from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Donations in memory of Dale are to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Please make Cheques payable to “KBRT” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, or donate via the following link – https://kbrtrust.com/donations/. Dale will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving family and all the family circle. “Too well loved to ever be forgotten.”

Quinn, 1st September 2025, peacefully at his home, 3D Mill Street, Enniskillen. James, a much loved son of Jean (Gordon). A beloved brother of Theresa and Robert. Also a special uncle of Amy, Adam and Aaron. James’s funeral will be private to family only please. James will be very sadly missed by his loving mother Jean and family, and all the family circle. “Gone fishing”