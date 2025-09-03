Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Murray, 120 Derryree Wood, Lisnaskea BT92 0LG and formerly Knockavea, Roslea, suddenly on Sunday 31st August, 2025. May Johnny’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Johnny will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Clare and his cherished children Dara and Una, his father Michael, sister Michelle (Martin McClave), brother Martin (Anthony Murray). A dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A treasured son-in-law of Jim and Marie Martin and a loved brother-in-law of Kieran Martin (Orla) and Laura (Daniel Mohan). Predeceased by his mother Angela. Johnny will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, 52 Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea this evening Tuesday (2nd) from 7pm until 10pm and again tomorrow Wednesday (3rd) from 11am until 10pm. Removal from funeral home on Thursday morning at 11am, travelling via Knockavea to arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 12noon funeral mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. FAMILY HOME IS STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE. Johnny’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Family flowers only please, donations to ‘Catherine’s Journey’ by donation box or Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, daughter, father, sister, brother, mother and father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of family and friends.

LILLY, Margaret Peacefully 31st August 2025 Formerly of 23 Derrin Road Enniskillen, late of Millverne Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Frank Loving mother of Patrick (Ceri), Kevin (Oonagh) and Olivia Doherty (Andy) Dear sister of Eileen Cox (Pat RIP), Patricia Farry (John RIP) and the late Sean Maguire (Bridie) and Noel (RIP) (Kathleen RIP). Sister in-law to Kathleen Lilly, Peggy Lilly and Rosaleen Hamilton (RIP) (Barry) Cherished grandmother of Liam, Meghan, Jack, Ben, Jessica and the late Declan Sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all Margaret’s nieces and nephews, extended family circle and friends. Margaret will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN from 5pm – 8pm on Tuesday 2nd September. Funeral mass for Margaret will take place on Wednesday 3rd September at 11am at St Michael’s Church Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. “Margaret, when God takes your hand he never let’s go ” ISAIAH 41:13

Terence Maguire 195 old coach road, Derrylester, Enniskillen BT923GE passed away peacefully 31st August 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Mon 1st September 2025 from 5 pm until 10 pm. Tuesday from 12 noon until 5 pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive in St Patrick’s Church Killesher for 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday for 11 am funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining afterwards. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Breege, children, Noel (Debra), Elaine (Cameron), Colleen (Liam), Aidan and Cathal, siblings, Pat (Carol), Jane (Seamus), Josie (Aidan), Kevin (Maura), Lily (John), brother-in-law Ned, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Predeceased by his sister Margaret, brother Eamon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care C/O McNulty Funeral Directors or any family member.