Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Terence Maguire 195 old coach road, Derrylester, Enniskillen BT933GE passed away peacefully 31st August 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Mon 1st September 2025 from 5 pm until 10 pm. Tuesday from 12 noon until 5 pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive in St Patrick’s Church Killesher for 7 pm. Funeral on Wednesday for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining afterwards. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Wife Breege, children, Noel (Debra), Elaine (Cameron), Colleen (Liam), Aidan and Cathal, Siblings, Pat (Carol), Jane (Seamus), Josie (Aidan), Kevin (Maura), Lily (John), Brother-in-law Ned, Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Family circle and Friends. Pre deceased by his sister Margaret, brother Eamon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o McNulty Funeral Directors or any family member.

LILLY, Margaret Peacefully 31st August 2025. Formerly of 23 Derrin Road Enniskillen, late of Millverne Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Patrick (Ceri), Kevin (Oonagh) and Olivia Doherty (Andy). Dear sister of Eileen Cox (Pat RIP), Patricia Farry (John RIP) and the late Sean Maguire (Bridie) and Noel (RIP) (Kathleen RIP). Sister in-law to Kathleen Lilly, Peggy Lilly and Rosaleen Hamilton (RIP) (Barry). Cherished grandmother of Liam, Meghan, Jack, Ben, Jessica and the late Declan. Sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all Margaret’s nieces and nephews, extended family circle and friends. FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW SOON. “Margaret, when God takes your hand he never lets go” ISAIAH 41:13.