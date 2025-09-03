Three year disqualification for Fermanagh driver

A DERRYLIN man has been disqualified from for three years for driving while three times over the alcohol limit.

Zdzislaw Bartczak (58), of Aghyoule Road in Derrylin, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was charged with a number of serious motoring offences.

Representing himself, with the support of an interpreter, Bartczak pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard that Bartczak was driving along the Sheetrim Road in Derrylin when his car was spotted swerving across the road, before colliding with the wing mirror of a parked vehicle.

Police were called and they later located two males in a vehicle, with a strong smell of alcohol.

Bartczak was identified as the driver of the vehicle and he failed a preliminary breath test, where he was arrested. At a custody suite, he recorded a reading of almost three times the alcohol limit.

He was unable to produce a driving licence or insurance documents, when requested by police.

Through an interpreter, Bartczak claimed that he wanted to ‘go to the water’ with his friend when the incident occurred. He admitted that ‘two wing mirrors hit each other’ while he was driving.

He admitted to the court that he was unable to pass his driving test due to some eyesight issues.

Bartczak informed the court that he had not been able to work for 22 months due to ‘the shingles’.

District judge, Alana McSorley, told Bartczak that the ‘extremely high rate’ of alcohol recorded while he was driving was very serious, although she gave him credit for his early guilty pleas.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £700.