Third quarter goal blitz leads Derrylin U14s to title

UNDER-14 DIVISION TWO LEAGUE FINAL

Derrylin 4-15 Aghadrumsee 2-10

By Martin McBrien

A STORMING third quarter blitz, which swept them from a one point interval deficit to lead by 10, thrust Derrylin firmly on the victory path in an entertaining contest.

Things had looked a lot different for the young O’Connell’s in the opening half as they struggled for attacking fluency, against opponents Aghadrumsee who were more adept at converting scoring opportunities.

The young St Macartan’s got off to a sprightly start, rattling up a three point lead from Daniel Maguire, John-Joe Crowley and Seanan MacDomhnaill.

A 10th Jayden Smyth pointed free to get Derrylin off the mark was cancelled straight from the kickout by Tommy McCaffrey.

A brace by inspirational O’Connell’s captain, Darragh Boyle, then cut it back to one after 15 minutes.

Second quarter points were then twice traded with McCaffrey and Ben Mulligan scores answered by a Smyth 45′ and Boyle, to leave Aghadrumsee 0-06 to 0-05 in front at the break.

The restart saw Derrylin levelling from Boyle but it then took a good save by goalkeeper Olan Shannon to deny Crowley what might have been a crucial Aghadrumsee goal.

Right away a Boyle pass put John Maguire in for a goal to trigger a real Derrylin purple patch.

Another Smyth free was followed by Maguire netting again just four minutes later.

Lively half back, Szczepan Turczyn added a point before MacDomhnaill rounded off a good Aghadrumsee move, instigated by Ryan Mulligan, with a 40th minute goal.

The impetus was still with Derrylin, with Joe Teague netting within a minute, while Smyth (free) and Boyle lofted points apiece.

Two more MacDomhnaill points were swiftly answered by an emphatic 1-03 burst from captain Derrylin Boyle.

Tommy McCaffrey did hit a late 1-01 for a gallant Aghadrumsee, with points from Turczyn and Smyth rounding off the winners scoring.

Teams

Derrylin: Olan Shannon, Adam McCusker, Ryan McCusker, Patrick Lunney, Teddy Lunney, Ollie Maguire, Szczepan Turczyn (0-02), Darragh Boyle (1-08, 1f), Ryan Gilheaney, Shay Rasdale, Joe Teague (1-00), Jayden Smith (0-05, 2f, 45), Robbie McCormick, John Maguire (2-00), Conor Hallett. Subs: Cahir Maguire (HT), Daniel Owens (46), Charlie Cox (58), Jack Cox (58).

Aghadrumsee: Callum McMahon, Cormac McPhillips, Daithi O’Maonaile, Owenie Cosgrove, Gerard O’Harte, Ryan Mulligan, John-Joe Crowley (0-01), Tommy McCaffrey (1-04), Seanan MacDomhnaill (1-03, 1f), David Crudden, Fiacre Brogan, Conor McPhillips, Sebastian McGorman, Daniel Maguire (0-01), Ben Mulligan (0-01). Subs: Darragh Caffrey (40), Vincent Crowley (57), Ronan Heaney (58).