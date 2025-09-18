Tempo man to contest motoring charges

A TEMPO man is set to contest a number of serious charges which include fraudulently using a vehicle registration and using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

Richard Woods (23), of Edenmore Crescent in Tempo, pleaded not guilty through his defence counsel to charges which occurred in June 2024.

Woods is charged with using a vehicle on the Clabby Road in Fivemiletown without a test certificate, without insurance and fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark.

He also faces a charge of failing to stop for police when required to do so, dangerous driving and using a vehicle which was in a condition that could cause danger or injury to an individual.

Woods will contest the charges during an appearance at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on October 7.