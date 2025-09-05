Teen’s fundraiser prompted by Maguiresbridge tragedy

A Fermanagh teenager is gearing up to take part in the Enniskillen Spooktacular, determined to raise much-needed funds for Women’s Aid in the wake of the tragic Maguiresbridge incident.

Motivated by recent events involving pupils from his school, Finlay Bell has dedicated himself to this important cause, combining his training in cycling and wrestling with a strong commitment to making a difference.

Finlay will be running in memory of Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge, who died after being shot at their home on the Drummeer Road on July 23.

As he prepares for the race, he hopes not only to raise money but also to increase awareness about the vital support Women’s Aid provides.

“I decided to do this fundraiser because of recent incidents involving someone from my school, which upset me, so then I chose to raise money for Women’s Aid,” Finlay said.

“I am looking forward to the Spooktacular and I hope to do my best in the actual race. I have been doing some training, mostly cycling and wrestling.”

Driven by a deep sense of purpose, he is determined to make every step count in support of those in need.

“I hope to raise as much money as possible and to raise awareness as it is a very important cause,” he said.

This fundraiser follows one launched by Danielle Whyte of Galway last week, held in memory of her aunt Vanessa and cousins James and Sara, also to support Women’s Aid.

“I just hope to give back to a charity that can help women be supported to leave violent situations,” said Danielle, of her walking challenge.

To donate to Finlays fundraiser you can scan the QR code or use the link www.justgiving.com/page/finlay-fab

To donate and support Danielle’s fundraiser for Women’s Aid, visit Daniellewhyte100miles.com

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can contact Women’s Aid for support on 0808 2000 247.