Super Smyth again stands out for Derrygonnelly

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Derrygonnelly 4-18 Belcoo 3-5

FAST, slick football with plenty of options for the player on the ball and scoring efficiency epitomised by the sheer brilliance of Eimear Smyth, who finished with 4-8 to her credit, saw Derrygonnelly emphatically clinch their final spot.

Though well beaten, the young O’Rahilly’s will still have learned plenty from their experienced and slick opposition in a keenly contested hour’s football.

First quarter scores were slow enough in coming after a second minute opening point by Emma Cassidy got the home side off the mark.

A quartet of Smyth frees had Harps five ahead before Sinead Barrett pointed to open Belcoo’s account, the visitors having already missed quite a few decent chances.

The Harps though, largely controlled the second quarter to open up a 1-13 to 1-1 interval lead.

Smyth capitalised on an errant hand pass in the Belcoo defence to strike for a 26th minute goal.

Home points were registered by Sarah Jane Jones (2), Brenda Bannon (2), Smyth (2), Burns and Imogen Knight but Belcoo struck back with a well worked goal on the stroke of half time.

Siofra McAloon made a good turnover, played the ball to Eve Barrett to find sister Sinead who in turn fed Elaine Maguire who slipped Eimear Higgins in on goal to slot low to the bottom corner.

The restart saw the sides break even over the third quarter, Harps points from Jones, Bannon and Smyth (2) cancelled out by an Ella McGovern goal and point.

The sides then traded goals, Smyth finishing for the hosts while Eve Barrett netted for the visitors.

Belcoo would finish with a trio of Elaine Maguire points, (2 frees) while Smyth netted two more goals in the closing moments to round off a memorable dispaly.

For the beaten visitors Ciara Parker, Eve Barrett and Siofra McAloon put in good shifts.

Harps had strong displays in all sectors of the field, including Andrea Gordon and Rebecca Wallace in defence, Brenda Bannon and Aoibhinn Jones at midfield, Sarah Jane Jones in attack.