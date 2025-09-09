Sub Burns hits brace for Belcoo

CADCO IFC Group A Round 2

Maguiresbridge 3-11 Belcoo 3-12

TWO second-half goals from substitute Michael Burns helped Belcoo to their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon as they took a major step towards qualifying for the Intermediate Championship knockout stages.

The O’Rahilly’s have endured a difficult season, but Peter Clarke’s side showed all of their experience and quality to overturn a valiant ‘Bridge side at st Mary’s Park.

Despite shipping two early goals, Belcoo opened up a four-point lead at the break, with the classy Paul McGrath and Phillip Leonard really bringing the game to Adrian Diver’s side.

Eoin Corrigan was prominent in the first quarter, giving Clarke’s charges a good cushion after he kicked five points, from a single free and two two-point frees, to open up a strong advantage for Belcoo.

Maguiresbridge, who suffered a very heavy defeat to Irvinestown in the first round, hit the O’Rahilly’s for a quick goal brace, with Ryan Hannigan and Eoin Mulligan hitting the net for their side.

The ‘Bridge were without the influential Ciaran Corrigan and Ryan Hyde for the encounter though and the absence of the key players left the home side toothless in front of goal.

Leonard had a good goal chance for Belcoo at the start of the second quarter, but his effort narrowly clipped the post and pulled wide.

Dara Flanagan, Leonard, Eoin Shiels and McGrath (two-point free) then added on scores for the O’Rahilly’s to give them a deserved 0-10 to 2-00 advantage at the break.

Clarke rang the changes for Belcoo at the break, introducing the lively and classy Burns into the fray and he had an immediate impact, dancing through the ‘Bridge defence before firing to the net.

McGrath then added another free to extend the Belcoo advantage.

Maguiresbridge began to get to grips with possession around the middle and they managed to kick scores through Hannigan, Fionn Nolan and Hughes to give their side a foothold in the game.

Belcoo managed to hit the net then for a second time when a high ball in from Flanagan dropped to the awaiting McGrath who smashed the ball to the back of the ‘Bridge net.

Flanagan and Hannigan traded scores for their sides, before the ‘Bridge came roaring back when they struck for a third goal.

Belcoo rallied late in the game with scores from Leonard and McGrath and a late second goal from sub Burns wrapping up a deserved victory for the O’Rahilly’s at St Mary’s Park.

On Sunday, Belcoo take on Irvinestown in round three at Canon Maguire Park in Derrygonnelly. Maguiresbridge, meanwhile, play Roslea in Newtownbutler in their fixture.