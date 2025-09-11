Strong start helps Tempo Ladies finish league on a high

LGFA Division 1 Round 10

Belcoo 2-8 Tempo 2-16

By Martin McBrien

Advertisement

A STRONG start, ahead by three at the end of the opening quarter and by eight at half time, saw Tempo largely in control and keeping a below par Belcoo at arms length throughout Sunday morning’s game.

An early points trade, Bronagh Tierney’s first minute Tempo opener cancelled by a good Sinead Barrett run and finish, was followed by a visitors surge.

Cora McCaughey hit four straight points, Cadhla Bogue adding an 11th minute single before Abbie McGovern blasted over for Belcoo and Barrett landed a great distance effort.

A 19th minute well worked Tierney goal and a Shannan McQuade point moved the Maguires further in front.

After Ella McGovern had pulled one back from a free, McCaughey converted a brace of placed balls for an 0-04 to 1-09 interval lead.

Tempo were first off the restart make, McCaughey again on points target in the 32nd minute just before a goals rush unfolded 60 seconds later.

It was started by Eimear Higgins and Lily Mae McNulty combining to find Barrett for a great run and finish to left corner of net.

Advertisement

Tempo cancelled within three via Hannah McNabb at the back post to tuck into the net at the end of well worked move upfield.

Belcoo grabbed a second goal in the 38th minute, Leona McAloon, Barrett and Higgins involved in sending McGovern through to fire low to the net.

Tempo hit back with four points from Dee Curran, Bogue, McNabb and McQuade to lead 2-13 to 2-04 by the three quarters stage.

The O’Rahilly’s shaded the last quarter scoring with Ciara Parker, McGovern, Elaine Maguire and Sinead Barrett each on target, while McCaughey and Bogue (free) responded for Tempo.

For the home side, Lily Mae McNulty and Seana Feeley did well, while the winners had several strong performances across the field and won most of the individual battles.