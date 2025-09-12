Strangulation accused fails to appear in court

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Lisnaskea man accused of multiple charges including strangulation and assault.

Liam Smith (20) from Derryree Wood is alleged to have intentionally applied pressure on or to the throat or neck of a female affecting her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain, assaulted her causing actual bodily harm as well as a lesser assault.

He is further charged with persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety. Offending is alleged to have occurred on August 3.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She further confirmed knowing of no reason why Smith was not in attendance, after which District Judge Alana McSorley issued the arrest warrant.